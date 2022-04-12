Joel gets a new role at Ludlow entertainment venue

Joel Baldwin

Joel Baldwin takes up his position at Ludlow Assembly Rooms following the forthcoming retirement of current chief executive Helen Hughes, and the successful completion of a three-year refurbishment project for the building.

Mr Baldwin will be joining the Assembly Rooms team on May 3.

He has extensive experience in the artistic sector, having previously managed other venues in Oxford and Bristol.

He will be continuing his teaching work at the Faculty of Music in Oxford alongside taking up his role at the Assembly Rooms.

Laura Johnston, who chairs the LAR Board of Trustees, said: "We’re delighted to have Joel join us here at LAR, his wealth of experience in the artistic sector will be invaluable in guiding The Assembly Rooms into a new era.”

Mr Baldwin said: “I am delighted to have been appointed Ludlow Assembly Rooms’ new artistic director and CEO.

"With a background in music, theatre, and interdisciplinary artistic projects in mixed arts spaces, I look forward to continuing the important role of this wonderful venue in bringing a wide variety of events and activities into the heart of Ludlow for all to come and be a part of.