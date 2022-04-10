Notification Settings

Ludlow art to be on display once more

By Paul Jenkins

Ludlow Art Society is getting back into the swing of exhibitions again with the second since the pandemic hit and the first of this year taking place soon.

Misti Leitz will open the exhibition.Photo: Channel 4.
Its Spring Exhibition will be held in St Laurence's Church, in King Street, from Saturday. April 23. until Monday. May 2. with opening times 10am-5pm except the final Monday, when the exhibition closes at 2pm.

A variety of affordable artwork will be on display and offered for sale, including framed paintings in various media and unframed but mounted pictures and cards.

Members of the society include both professional and amateur artists, and the exhibition is an opportunity to see and purchase their original artwork. It will be formally opened on the Friday evening of May 22 by Channel 4's Woodworker of the Year, Misti Leitz.

There is no admittance fee to the exhibition but donations to the society or St Laurence's will be gratefully received.

