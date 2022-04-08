South Shropshire solar farm plan clears one potential hurdle

Solar panels

Bluefield Renewable Developments, which operates more than 100 solar sites in the UK, wants to put one on a 130-acres of 11 fields at Brick House Farm to the west of Greete, near the Herefordshire border.

In November last year the company's agents asked planners and other experts to run the rule over the proposals to see if it met any of the very technical requirements of an EIA.

Planners have confirmed that it does not, which opens the way to the company to submit a planning application to take it forward.

While the EIA assessment was a very technical matter, member of the public will be able to have their say on any future planning application.

In a confirmation letter dated March 21, Shropshire Council principal planner Grahame French confirmed that "It is not considered that the proposed development would be likely to have significant effects on the environment by virtue of factors such as its nature, size or location."

But the council has reserved the right to change its mind if circumstances change during the course of the planning process.

The proposal is for the a solar photovoltaic (PV) array with associated infrastructure with an expected capacity of circa 49.9MW. The site would occupy an area of 65 hectares on grade 2 and 3 agricultural land south west of the hamlet of Greete near Ludlow.

It would also be close to the Bleathwood Common Ancient Woodland and listed buildings in Greete.

"It is not considered at this stage and on the basis of available information that the proposals would be likely to raise environmental effects which are sufficiently significant and/or complex as to suggest the need for EIA," the council stated.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be capable of powering around 15,000 homes a year over the 40-year lifespan of the equipment.

A statement submitted by planning agents Pegasus Group in support of the screening application says: “Through the utilisation of sunlight, the facility will generate renewable energy for distribution onto the National Grid via WPD’s Local Distribution Network.

“This aims to address the local and national renewable energy targets and ultimately reduce the reliance on fossil fuel-based sources as a form of energy production.

“With the facility’s capacity, it has the capability of generating up to 49.9 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

“The proposed development therefore provides a step towards the transition to a low carbon National Grid.

“The nature of ground mounted solar PV is both temporary and reversible, allowing the site to be restored to its former agricultural use.”

Fencing and a CCTV system would also be installed along with a sub-station and storage containers.