MP Dunne welcomes end to charging Gurkha soldiers to stay in the UK

By David Tooley

A Shropshire MP and former defence minister has welcomed an end to making Commonwealth and Gurkha soldiers pay £2,389 fees to stay in the UK.

Philip Dunne MP

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne MP, who is one of only two MPs to be a Commonwealth War Graves Commissioner, had campaigned with others to raise the plight of non-UK personnel facing the threat of deportation after years of loyal service in the armed forces.

The Indefinite Leave to Remain visa fees were ended on Wednesday, April 6.

It means that Commonwealth personnel and Gurkhas who have served in the UK Armed Forces for six or more years, or who left before this due to injury, will no longer have to pay fees of £2,389 to continue to live in the UK.

Mr Dunne said: “Anyone who speaks to service personnel knows the vast contribution Commonwealth and Gurkha troops make to our armed forces.

"I have long believed that charging long-serving members of our armed forces to remain here after their service ends was not right, and I am delighted that these charges have been scrapped.

"There are still challenges to overcome in terms of family visas, but this is a very welcome step, and I commend the work of campaigners and the British Legion in helping to bring this about.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

