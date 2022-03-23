£1.4 million price tag for Ludlow Grade II Georgian building

Grade II listed property in Ludlow is now for sale Photo: William Benton-Fife

The property, situated at 44 Mill Street in the centre of the town, includes original Georgian features including sash windows with shutters and cast iron radiators.

It has gone on sale with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents and boasts an entrance hall, dining room, study, drawing room, a garden and four double bedrooms.

The property's back garden. Photo:William Benton-Fife

Dating back to 1772, the property was originally built by a local baker as stated in Nicholas Pevsner's guide to Shropshire and has since been restored over the years by previous owners.

The restoration included the replacement of the windows, a hand-carved wooden staircase and intricate door handles with a light and spacious hallway.

The first floor holds the drawing room and a double bedroom, with a family bathroom. The second floor has three further double bedrooms, all of which have original features.

The hallway on the second floor boasts a sky light and an attic hatch.

One of the reception rooms. Photo: William Benton-Fife

The large garden has mature trees as well as herbaceous borders and a gravelled passageway, with views looking over to Mortimer Forest.

Mill Street is a stone's throw away from Market Square and Ludlow Castle, which is a popular tourist attraction.

A number of buildings on Mill Street are listed and it has a wealth of Georgian architecture to reflect the popularity of Ludlow in the 18th and 19th centuries.