Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two candidates battle for votes in Ludlow Town Council by-election

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

Two candidates will battle for votes in a by-election to serve on Ludlow Town Council.

A ballot box
A ballot box

The by-election for the vacancy on the Gallows Bank Ward - caused by the resignation of long-serving Graeme Perks - will take place on Thursday, March 31.

The candidates who have put their names forward to contest the seat are Darren Childs, of Shropshire, and Ludlow Resident Thomas Ian Scott Bell.

Mr Childs his known for his work on campaigning for better ambulance cover for Ludlow.

Mr Scott Bell stood for the Ludlow North ward May 2021 Shropshire Council.

Meanwhile the deadline looms for other would be councillors to put their names forward for a vacancy in the town's Hayton Ward. That vacancy was caused by the resignation of James Durnall.

A new councillor could be elected through a by-election, if 10 signatures from the ward are submitted to Shirehall by March 21. If a by-election is not called by electors, a new councillor will be co-opted by existing councillors.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News