Two candidates battle for votes in Ludlow Town Council by-election

A ballot box

The by-election for the vacancy on the Gallows Bank Ward - caused by the resignation of long-serving Graeme Perks - will take place on Thursday, March 31.

The candidates who have put their names forward to contest the seat are Darren Childs, of Shropshire, and Ludlow Resident Thomas Ian Scott Bell.

Mr Childs his known for his work on campaigning for better ambulance cover for Ludlow.

Mr Scott Bell stood for the Ludlow North ward May 2021 Shropshire Council.

Meanwhile the deadline looms for other would be councillors to put their names forward for a vacancy in the town's Hayton Ward. That vacancy was caused by the resignation of James Durnall.