"He leaves a big hole in the world of music." Tributes to Ludlow band founder

Colin Reeves. Family picture

Colin Reeves, who died at the weekend, and his wife Amanda formed Ludlow Concert Band in 2009 because they felt it was time Ludlow had its own band again and it has been going strong ever since.

David Redmayne, the secretary to the trustees of the concert band said: "It is with great sadness that the trustees of the Ludlow Concert Band, announce the death or our founder and musical director, Colin Reeves."

The statement on the band's website added: "We have gone from strength to strength driven by Colin's deep love and understanding of music.

"He leaves a big hole not only in the band but also in the world of music.

"We offer our condolences to his wife Amanda and all in his family."

Mr Reeves's death on Saturday also sent shockwaves through Ludlow Town Council. In a statement on Facebook the town council said it is "deeply saddened to hear of his passing."

Mr Reeves had been the band's principle conductor for more than 12 years.

The town council statement added; "Since 2010, Ludlow Concert Band has ensured that all major civic events had a strong musical presence, providing appropriate and uplifting music - lively marches for the parade and sombre and moving music for more poignant moments.

"Ludlow Town Council are grateful for Colin’s and Amanda’s dedication and hard work to build the band from an initial 5 members to the current 30 members - and in doing - so create a band that the town can be proud of."

Mr Reeves' involvement in the county's music scene had been deep and wide. His LinkedIn page says he had been "involved in music since the age of five when I first touched the keyboard of the piano."

He added: "I love every minute of playing, accompanying and conducting."

Colin spent many years as a professional musician.

He studied piano and trumpet at the Birmingham Conservatoire, and he was also a highly regarded organist.

The town council added: "Thanks to Colin’s leadership, Ludlow Town Concert Band makes music part of the community for all to enjoy, and all would agree that Colin made the band the success it is today. Rest in Peace Colin."

Mr Reeves had also been choral conductor and organist at Ludlow's St Johns Church Choir, an accompanist at The Gateway in Shrewsbury, organist at St Giles Church, Ludlow, and an organist at Shrewsbury Crematorium.

He was also musical director at Craven Arms Men's Chorus, and a pianist/accompanist at the Council for Music in Hospitals, where he went around the country performing concerts.