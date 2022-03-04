Charity shop in Ludlow moves to larger premises

ss

Severn Hospice has taken over the former Tui travel agents in Bull Ring after moving out of its former home in King Street.

And this week Ludlow's mayor, Councillor Robin Pote, officially opened the new shop. He was joined by the charity’s retail strategy support manager Emily Jones and a mix of hospice volunteers and staff.

Councillor Pote said: “Because of the pandemic, many of our civic duties were cancelled so I am very pleased to be able to open this new charity shop in person.

“It is wonderful that Severn Hospice has relocated to a bigger store and its popularity illustrates how the people of Ludlow like to support their local hospice.

“Not only is it great news for Ludlow, it also helps to raise the awareness of Severn Hospice which is to be encouraged.”

Emily Jones added: “We are delighted to have moved into the new shop.

"It is significantly bigger than our previous store in the town and means we can raise money by selling even more high-quality items such as clothing, homewares, and accessories.

“We even have a designated loading bay, which we didn’t have at King Street, and this will make it easier for our generous supporters to drop off their donations.

"The builders and decorators have done an amazing job turning this into a space where we can welcome our old and new customers.”

Severn Hospice’s 29 shops across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales raise about £1 million each year for the charity.

The charity provides care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.