Another councillor resigns from Ludlow Town Council

Josh Boughton, Ian Scott Bell and James Durnall

James Durnall, who was elected as a Conservative on the town's two member Hayton Ward, has stepped down from his civic duties just weeks after Graeme Perks decided to do the same in another ward.

Shropshire and Ludlow Councillor Andy Boddington said Mr Durnall's resignation was not a surprise as "he was not a regular attender of meetings." Mr Durnall has been invited to comment.

Ludlow Town Council has wasted no time in publishing a notice of the vacancy and if 10 electors ask Shropshire Council for a by-election, voters will go to the polls in Hayton Ward later in the year.

Hayton Ward lies between Dodmore Lane, Henley Road and Weyman Road. Two councillors represent the ward, and the new councillor will join Councillor Erica Garner in representing the area.

Meanwhile, in Gallows Bank Ward, potential candidates have until this Friday (March 4) to get their nomination papers in to replace Mr Perks.

Ballot papers will only be sent out if there is more than one candidate. If there is only one, the candidate will be elected uncontested on March 31.

The winner will join Councillors Viv Parry and Andy Boddington in representing that ward.

Councillor Boddington, on his blog, said: "Being a councillor can be very rewarding and the role gives residents a chance to help their local community.

"I should be honest and say that at times being a councillor can at times be frustrating but that is probably no different from any other role in life."