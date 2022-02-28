Notification Settings

Ludlow leader Helen to leave her role at high profile venue

By David Tooley

A woman who successfully lead a south Shropshire venue through the covid crisis and a major rebuilding project has announced her departure.

Helen Hughes, CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms, in the refurbished auditorium
Helen Hughes, CEO of Ludlow Assembly Rooms, in the refurbished auditorium

Helen Hughes, the voluntary chief executive of the Ludlow Assembly Rooms, says it is now the right time for her to step back after steering the venue through the first eight months of its reopening.

“Time for someone else to take LAR into the future,” said Helen. “It’s been a complete privilege to work with such dedicated trustees, staff and volunteers."

Ms Hughes has successfully navigated the Assembly Rooms over eight years of change, spanning new projects, special fundraising, covid and a three year rebuilding project.

Laura Johnston, chair of the board of trustees at the Assembly Rooms, said: “Helen is going to be so hard to replace. I have huge admiration for all she has done, and in particular how she has managed a very challenging building refurbishment, and then led the reopening of the Assembly Rooms in the middle of a pandemic.

"Helen leaves at a time when Ludlow once again has a thriving arts and community centre, operating from a state-of-the-art building. The board of trustees will now be focusing on recruiting a new CEO over the coming months.”

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said she would leave a lasting legacy.

He said: "She has been a transformational force for good at the Assembly Rooms, and the newly refurbished building will be a lasting legacy to her tenacity."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

