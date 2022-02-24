Ludlow escapes the worst of river floods

Ludlow's Butter Cross

The town - situated on the River Teme - bore the brunt of storm Dennis in February 2020, with many residents left surveying damage to their properties, homes and businesses.

It affected the town centre at Ludford Bridge and areas such as Temeside and Weeping Cross Lane, but this year the town escaped largely unscathed despite a Government flood warning for the Lower Teme from Ludlow to Bransford.

The town council has closed the Linney playing fields close to the castle and the rugby club, which did suffer some flooding, but the centre of town was largely unscathed.

The update on the Government site said the river peaked at Knightsford Bridge at 5.30am on Tuesday morning and Bransford at 5.14am on the same day. It gave a reading of 1.88m, where the normal high is 5.20m.

It said: "We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Mayor of Ludlow councillor Robin Pote said: "We are lucky to have escaped this year, there doesn't seem to be any damage or real problems except for some excess water close to the rugby club.