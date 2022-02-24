Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow escapes the worst of river floods

By Paul JenkinsLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

Ludlow has largely escaped the flooding problems that have hit the rest of the county this week but residents know from bitter experience what misery they can cause.

Ludlow's Butter Cross
Ludlow's Butter Cross

The town - situated on the River Teme - bore the brunt of storm Dennis in February 2020, with many residents left surveying damage to their properties, homes and businesses.

It affected the town centre at Ludford Bridge and areas such as Temeside and Weeping Cross Lane, but this year the town escaped largely unscathed despite a Government flood warning for the Lower Teme from Ludlow to Bransford.

The town council has closed the Linney playing fields close to the castle and the rugby club, which did suffer some flooding, but the centre of town was largely unscathed.

The update on the Government site said the river peaked at Knightsford Bridge at 5.30am on Tuesday morning and Bransford at 5.14am on the same day. It gave a reading of 1.88m, where the normal high is 5.20m.

It said: "We expect river levels to remain high over the next few days. We are closely monitoring the situation. Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

Mayor of Ludlow councillor Robin Pote said: "We are lucky to have escaped this year, there doesn't seem to be any damage or real problems except for some excess water close to the rugby club.

"It is the fastest flowing river in England which a lot of people don't know, but the water seems to have dropped now over the short distance it covers through the town."

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News