Mayfair is returning to Ludlow with a service on the Dodgems!

Ludlow Mayfair is coming back

One of the highlights of the events will be the Mayfair Dodgem Service at 11.30am on Sunday May 1.

In what is a unique tradition in Ludlow, the congregation will be seated in the dodgem cars during the service led by Rev Kelvin Price, and the choir of St Laurence’s Church sing joyful hymns.

Mayfair organisers, David and Carol Wynn said: "We are delighted to be returning to Ludlow, and we look forward to greeting friends old and new."

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Robin Pote and members of Ludlow Town Council extend an invitation for everyone to attend.

Councillor Pote said: "I am delighted that the traditional fair is returning after an enforced absence and that the people of Ludlow will turn out in numbers to support the event."

Rides and stalls will begin to arrive from 5pm on Wednesday April 27.

Mayfair rides will open at 4pm on Thursday April 28.

Full opening and closing times are 4pm-11pm on Thursday; 12noon-11:00pm on Friday; 10am-11:00pm on Saturday; Mayfair Service on Sunday11:30am, and rides from 1pm-9pm on Sunday & 10am–8pm on Monday.

Town centre road closures will be in place from 5pm April 27 until 10am Tuesday 3May 3.

The roads closing are High Street, Mill Street, Castle Square, Dinham between Castle Square and Camp Lane. Traffic will be prohibited from travelling north on Broad Street between Bell Lane and High Street; and the one way traffic order for Bell Lane is suspended.