Ludlow beer lovers set for a heady brew

Ludlow Brewing Company

Ludlow Brewing Company, based in Station Drive, is holding its Valentines Ale Massacre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With over 20 ales on offer including a large range of the Ludlow brewing company beers and some guest ciders, bosses are expecting up to 1,000 people through the doors.

Spokesperson Samantha Howells said they were looking forward to the event after last year's festival was curtailed by Covid 19.

She said: "The one in 2020 we suffered from bad weather so hopefully this time there will be no obstacles and we can welcome people through the doors to taste a range of beets and ciders and enjoy the entertainment.

"We have a marquee for any overspill visitors as we are expecting a good turnout because it wasn't held last year so even if it does rain, everyone will be dry."

Entertainment will include the Ludlow Fringe comedy and cabaret on Friday and music from ska/punk outfit Don't Feed the Goat on the Saturday night.

Opening times are 11am-6pm oN Friday and Saturday and 11am-5pm on the Sunday.

