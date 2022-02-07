Charity gearing up to open new shop

The Severn Hospice shops help fund the service it provides across the county

Severn Hospice has had a shop on Ludlow’s King Street for more than eight years, but when the former TUI shop over the road became vacant, they decided to make the move.

The charity has transformed the empty store into a bright and welcoming space which will show off homewares, clothing, and accessories, and there is a dedicated loading bay outside ideal for people dropping off donations.

The shop, which is 45 per cent larger than the current store, is due to open on March 3 once the team of builders and decorators, who moved in just before Christmas, complete the transformation.

Emily Jones, Severn Hospice’s retail strategy support manager said she was delighted with the move and looking forward to welcoming new and old shoppers through the doors.

She said: “We have 29 shops in Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales and Ludlow is really well supported by the community

“We were literally outgrowing the old shop and so to find somewhere right in the middle of town, and so near to where people are used to us, is a real bonus.

“We are known for the high-quality items we sell and when someone comes through our doors, they know there are some great bargains to be had. Our shoppers contribute more than £1 million towards the care we provide each year.

“Ludlow is a beautiful town, with a big tourist industry and we are so pleased that we have now been able to expand into a bigger and brighter shop and are still at the heart of community.

“We’re extremely happy that 2022 has got off to such a good start for us – there are exciting times ahead for Severn Hospice in Ludlow. It will be wonderful to welcome new and returning customers into the new shop when we open.”