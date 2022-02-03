Ludlow English Song Weekend set to draw the crowds again

Steve Catanach of Ludlow English Song Weekend

The weekend on April 8 to 10 is organised to celebrate the lieder style of classical music which brings together poetry and song in events across three days - including a competition to find the best young musicians.

"It is one of a very few festivals bringing the very best of London and international classical musicians together," said festival administrator and company secretary Steve Catanach.

"Because of Covid restrictions we held last year's festival in October, but ticket sales are going as we expect. We are quite surprised that there is a still a demand given that this one will be only six months later."

Mr Catanach says the candlelight performance on the opening Friday night is sure to be one of the highlights of the whole three days partly because of its setting in the church.

Ticket sales for the festival's three days are selling well, and more, for individual performances, are set to be released this weekend.