Ludlow MP Philip Dunne speaking in the House of Commons

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said he would not call on Mr Johnson to resign while there was a police investigation ongoing and the Prime Minister was out in Ukraine.

Mr Dunne said yesterday's interim Sue Gray report, which had its scope severely limited after a Metropolitan Police request to limit its content, was not "meaningful".

"It made a few recommendations but there was no comment on the whether gatherings were in breach of guidance so it does not take us any further," he said on BBC Radio Shropshire.

Mr Dunne said he accepted the Gray report highlighted a failure in leadership at Number 10, but would not call to "bring down a sitting Prime Minister whilst a police investigation is going on."

Mr Dunne attended a meeting of Conservative members on Monday where he said Mr Johnson was "pretty upbeat and put on a powerful performance".

He said the Prime Minister was "contrite and showed considerable resilience and determination to carry on," adding that this was "in contrast to his performance in the House of Commons" during a heated debate earlier that day.

The PM has accepted early recommendations including the creation of an office of the Prime Minister.

He praised Mr Johnson for "presiding over one of the most difficult periods in our history." He also "got Covid and nearly died."

Mr Dunne said he understood people's anger over the issue, and he is unable to visit his own mum in hospital because of ongoing restrictions.

But he added that he is receiving fewer angry emails now than he did when it emerged Dominic Cummigs had driven to Barnard Castle to test his eyesight during lockdown.

Boris Johnson received the limited Sue Gray report on Monday

Other Shropshire MPs have also had their say since Sue Gray's update was published.

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, said people would be looking to see what changes are made in the culture at Number 10.

He said: "Whenever anybody has been investigated you have to take on board the recommendations and learn from any mistakes that have been made so the culture within Number 10 Downing Street is something that will be forensically challenged on an ongoing basis and we have to see what changes the Prime Minister makes in Number 10 as a result of this ongoing report."

Telford's Conservative MP, Lucy Allan, also said she wanted to see "significant change" in the culture at Dowing Street, saying: "I have expressed my concerns to the PM about the culture and conduct at No.10 during lockdown. The PM has issued a welcome apology for the failings highlighted by the report and I look forward to significant change."

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, said there wee "important lessons to be learnt for many in the civil service and government", and also said it was "right this report should not prejudice any ongoing police investigation".

"Thereafter, I'm sure more details about the alleged events at Number 10 will emerge in more detail, whereupon more definitive conclusions can be reached," he added.

Meanwhile Helen Morgan, the Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the Prime Minister had lied to the country and "must go".

She said: “Everyone knows Boris Johnson broke the rules and lied to the country. This is a damning moment for the Prime Minister and he must resign.