Frances Clarke

Artist Frances Clarke is set to give a talk from 7.30pm to around 8.40pm on Thursday, February 3, at The Assembly Rooms before they adjourn to the nearby Blue Boar pub for a social gathering.

The artist will be talking about the Blue Pearl Installation Project and her use of scientific equipment which measures energy fields, which she applies to measuring the energy patterns between art works and observers.

Her research sessions typically include visitors getting the chance to have their energy levels and art-interaction levels measured.

Anyone can attend but the organisers want visitors to give a couple of minutes to settle and get comfortable.

Art society members will be charged £3 and non members £6. The additional £3 for non-members should be refundable if you then join the Art Society.