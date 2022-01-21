fire

The A456 was blocked as emergency crews worked to pull the woman, in her 50s, out of the car in Little Hereford, at just before 9pm on Thursday.

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service sent crews from Leominster and Tenbury Wells. Police and the ambulance service were also scrambled to the scene and the road was closed.

A spokesperson said: "The incident involved one car which had been in collision with a tree and crews extricated one female casualty in her 50s who was medically trapped."

The fire service tweeted that the casualty sustained arm and leg injuries and was left in the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An ambulance service spokesperson: "We were called at 8.48pm to reports of an RTC on the A456 in Little Hereford, Ludlow. One ambulance attended and found a car which had collided with a tree. A woman, the driver, was assessed by ambulance staff and found with non-life threatening injuries. She was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to Hereford County Hospital."