The Rockspring Choir

Rockspring Community Choir had been successfully hitting the high notes for nearly 10 years, growing to a membership of 45 before pandemic restrictions made it impossible for members to meet and sing regularly together.

The group has also lost the use of a rehearsal space and seen costs rise, which one of the choir’s organisers Christine Perkins hopes the grant from housing association Connexus will help to address.

Ms Perkins said: “The coronavirus pandemic resulted in our rehearsals coming to a standstill and our membership reducing drastically.

“With increasing costs and our previous rehearsal location becoming unavailable, we sought funding with the aim of rebuilding our membership.

"We are passionate about what we do and this generous grant from Connexus has allowed us to meet weekly at Elim Church in Lower Galdeford, Ludlow and continue singing,” Christine added.

Jacqui Gears, communities manager at Connexus said “We are always keen to support local groups who provide services or activities that impact the communities in which our customers live.

“Rockspring Community Choir spread joy to their members and support those in the local area through events and fundraising, which is why they were the worthy recipients of a grant from the Community Development Fund.”

The choir hopes to host its yearly fundraising concert in 2022.

Anyone interested in singing, or that just wants to come along for the social side can join the Rockspring Community Choir which is always happy to welcome new members.

More information can be found on their Facebook page by searching ‘Rockspring Community Choir’, or by contacting them directly by emailing chrispehope@hotmail.co.uk or atsutton@btinternet.com

Connexus is a rural housing group with more than 10,500 homes across Shropshire and Herefordshire. Its focus is to provide high-quality affordable housing to the counties of Herefordshire and Shropshire through the development of new affordable homes, maintenance and improvement of existing homes and the development of associated services to enhance the lives of customers and communities.

The Connexus Community Development Fund has been set up to help fund communities working together, on local projects, which have a positive effect in their area of Herefordshire and Shropshire.