A 'grand' result as Ludlow singing group returns after two year absence

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A Ludlow singing group marked their return to performing after a two year absence in "grand" style when a recent concert raised £1,000 for charity.

Singing for the first time since 2019 Bella Acappella

Town based all-female singing group Bella Acappella had not performed since 2019 before their event at the town's brewery just before Christmas.

Now they plan to hand over a cheque for £1,000 to local charity Hands Together Ludlow. Local businesses chipped in prizes for a grand raffle on the sell out night. They were also given a standing ovation.

Susie O’Hagan, operations manager for Hands Together Ludlow said the charity was “blown away” by the efforts of Bella Acappella.

She added: “It is so lovely for us to have the work we do recognised and supported by the wider population and gives us a real boost in ways that are more than just financial.”

Amy Evans, the group's musical director, said: "It’s been a long wait but the girls were thrilled to be performing in public again. After such a long lay-off there were a few butterflies but as we started singing the reaction of the audience soon settled us down.

“The ovation we received at the end of the show was wonderful but just as important was the generosity of the audience, the backing of Ludlow Brewery in putting on the concert, and the support of all those local businesses who helped us raise such a large amount of money for the charity.”

The Bellas entertained a full house with a mixed programme ranging from Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody to Silent Night to The Carpenters’ classic Close To You.

Now they are back on the road Bella Acappella are looking forward to more concert opportunities and are always on the lookout for new members.

The group rehearses once a week at the Womens’ Centre Ludlow.

An ability to read music is not essential but enthusiasm and commitment to singing are, and anyone interested should get in touch via email: ludlowbellas@gmail.com

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

