From cycling track to garden for Ludlow chef with new bakery business

Rich Griffiths from Dick's Market Garden and Bakery based in Ludlow

Rich Griffiths, aged 38, of Culmington, near Ludlow, says he feels he has to do his bit for the planet, and the future of his young family.

Married to teacher Kathryn, 35, and with sons Freddie, aged four, and Laurie, aged two, Rich is giving up his job as the West Midlands club and coaching officer for British Cycling at the end of this month. His new business is called Dick's Market Garden and Bakery.

"I think a lot of people thought about their way of life during the lockdown and about what they wanted to do with their lives," said Rich, who has been building up a healthy customer and supplier base part time for the last few years.

Slightly daunted about the end of a fixed and regular income from the end of the month, he said he is motivated by climate change and the kind of future awaiting Freddie and Laurie.

"It's hard to put it into words and I don't want to sound preachy," said Rich, who has been a high-end chef at Michelin Star restaurants in Alpine chalets, preparing food for the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"But when my children are older I want to be able to tell them that I tried in a small way to do my bit," he said. Rich has also been a teacher and plans to put those skills to good use, too.

Rich has a quarter of an acre to grow food for his market garden and veg box business. There is a bakery from where he plans to increase production. He can produce up to 60 loaves in a bake, using flour from the Bacheldre’s water mill in Montgomery, and has plans to produce 180 loaves a week.

As well as selling direct from his website, Rich has organised pick up points at Heather and Batch Coffee House, in Church Stretton, the Granary Cafe in Ludlow and at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms.

"I am trying to keep everything as local as possible," said Rich.

Rich plans to launch his veg boxes in mid April and customers can sign up for the scheme at his website https://www.dicksludlow.com/