Chance to repair rather than throw stuff away in Ludlow

Dave Thompson in the foreground, with Allan Read and David Currant at the Ludlow Repair Cafe

Ludlow Repair Café's first event of 2022 will be held at the town's Mascall Centre, in Lower Galdeford, from 10am until midday on Saturday, January 29.

The repair cafe is supported by an enthusiastic team of volunteers with an extensive range of skills and expertise, to help people try to fix and mend items, and avoid them ending up in landfill or in industrial incinerators.

To keep everyone safe, owners are asked to drop-off their items for repair and collect them later that morning. Masks or face-coverings are also requested.

The repair café volunteers are willing to accept a wide range of items from household equipment to garden tools, both electrical and mechanical, clocks, toys, clothes, soft furnishings and small items of furniture, lamps, toys, radios, IT equipment, ornaments and jewellery.

The list expands after each repair café and it means that pretty well anything, except TVs, can at least be looked at and assessed and, hopefully, repaired. Each item is returned with a brief report and if a repair was not possible, owners know why.

Because there is no guarantee of repair, there is no charge. However, donations are welcomed to help the repair café keep going.

For anyone who cannot come to the Mascall Centre on the 29th, there is also an ‘at home’ service where volunteers accept items at their own homes.