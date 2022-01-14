Ludlow's mayor wants photographers to snap to it for charity

Councillor Robin Pote

Ludlow mayor councillor Robin Pote wants to see images taken on the themes of Market Day or Historic Streets - which shouldn't prove too difficult to find in the picturesque town.

There are two categories - the under 12s and the over 12s and adults - with winners of each group receiving a gift voucher. Winners will be featured on the council's website or social media.

There is a suggested suggested entry fee of £5 (for up to 2 images per email) or a donation in lieu - via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-pote

Cheques can be sent payable to Ludlow Town Council Mayor's Charity, Ludlow Town Council, The Guildhall, in Mill Street, Ludlow, SY8 1AZ

The email to send entries to is mayorscharitycomps@gmail.com and you'll need to enter by Monday, February 28.