South Shropshire charity gears up for 20th anniversary year

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 05/01/22.Working Together, based at Rockspring Centre, Ludlow, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary..

Working Together Ludlow is planning a number of activities including creating a mural and display, an anniversary badge with the old and new logos and special editions of its newsletter telling its inspirational story.

A garden party is also being planned on September 24 to mark the opening of a cafe in Fish Street which proved to be start of the charity.

The cafe was launched by Richard Geuter who was looking for ways to support disabled people in the community, including his sons Thomas and Daniel.

Thomas aimed high recently when he penned a hopeful letter to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the hope that they would pay a special visit.

Thomas, who lives with Down Syndrome, said the royal couple won’t be able to make it to the Rockspring Centre in September but have “sent us their best wishes.”

And he added that the couple were “delighted to hear about the wonderful work being done by Working Together.”

Chief officer Nigel Bishop said that Thomas and his brother Daniel were the inspirations for their dad Richard and mum Susan to set up a cafe in Fish Street where people with disabilities could gain skills and independence.

Mr Bishop said the charity is also appealing for anyone who has been involved with Working Together to come forward and tell them of their memories to include in special anniversary archive.

Working Together offers support to individuals with learning difficulties and disabilities and their families across both South Shropshire and North Herefordshire. It also provides skills based opportunities in the community, as a way of encouraging and supporting independence and confidence in a safe and enjoyable environment.

Working Together grew out of that idea and now runs all kinds of activities. A cafe is still a major part of what the charity provides. Sadly Richard died in April 2020 but the charity is keen to mark its 20th anniversary and his founding role.