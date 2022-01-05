Notification Settings

Driver escapes serious injury as lorry rolls over into Shropshire field

By David Tooley

A lorry driver escaped serious injury when the HGV he was driving overturned and ended up in a field in Shropshire.

Picture: OPU Herefordshire @OPUHereford
The crash happened on a rural road near Ludlow on Wednesday morning.

The B4362 to Orleton near the Salwey Arms, at Station Road, Woofferton, was closed for two hours following the incident at around 10am.

Two fire appliances from Ludlow along with police from Herefordshire and Shropshire and a land ambulance were scrambled to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they found an overturned HGV but no persons were trapped when they arrived.

The police Operations Patrol Unit for Herefordshire said "luckily the driver was uninjured."

