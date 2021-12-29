Tributes paid following Christmas Day death of cancer group founder member

Pauline Goslyn with her husband, Howard

Pauline Goslyn joined forces with Dori Ericsson, Joan Farley, Rita Rogers and Rosemary Wood to form Ludlow Cancer Support Group, which held its first meeting on September 12, 2014.

With her husband, Howard, Pauline lived in Ballard Close, Ludlow, and had been involved in Ludlow’s U3A movement soon after its inception and were both active in numerous groups.

Rosemary Wood, who chairs Ludlow Cancer Support Group said: "Howard told LCSG members that 'Pauline was very calm and in no pain and able to give me lots of instructions.

"Members of the Group will miss her terribly, yet we can’t help but smile at Howard’s words, ‘able to give me lots of instructions.’ RIP, Pauline, and thank you."

Pauline had been membership secretary, and latterly treasurer or the group.

Although not a cancer sufferer when the Group began, she died in Severn Hospice on Christmas Day from an aggressive cancer which had spread to her liver, kidneys and lungs.

Her daughter, Jackie and grandson Adam were with her on the morning of Christmas Eve, and Pauline had a long conversation with daughter, Anne, in New Zealand. Howard was beside her all night and into Christmas Day when she died at 6.30pm.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group was born at a meeting of the Historical Book Club in 2014 that Ludlow Cancer Support Group was born.

A combination of concern amongst other members for the future of the Helena Lane Community Centre, and a determination to create a meeting place in Ludlow for cancer sufferers resulted in Pauline and the others getting together.

Spouses offered support, with John Ericsson becoming the group’s first treasurer, Howard Goslyn its webmaster, and Greg Farley an active fundraiser.

The group’s first meeting was in the Parish Room of St Peter’s Church on Friday 12 September 2014, and the rest is history. The group has gone on to raise funds and help many people.