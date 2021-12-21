Family pleads for help to find missing Shrewsbury mum not seen since Saturday

Chloe Harris

Chloe Harris, aged 24, of Whitehouse Gardens, was last seen by her family at about 10pm on Saturday after she took a phone call while staying with family in Craven Arms.

Katlin Harris, Chloe's sister, said: "It is really unusual for her to go missing and we all want to know she is safe. It is a really worrying time."

Chloe has a son, five year old Jayjay who is "really missing his mum", said Katlin.

She added: "Chloe is well known in Shrewsbury, Craven Arms, and may have been going to Ludlow but we've not heard from anyone who has seen her."

When Chloe went missing she was wearing a distinctive pink bobble hat, Ugg boots, jeans and a beige/black dark jacket.

Katlin said anyone who knows the family can contact them, or West Mercia Police.

"Police are involved and it has been all over social media," said Katlin. "If anyone knows where she is and anything is and knows she is safe can call me, Mum or the family, or the police."