Four fire crews attended after reports of the crash on the A49 in Ludlow were received just before 6.20pm on Thursday.

Crews used spreaders to release someone trapped in the vehicle.

It is not known if they suffered any injuries.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the vehicle had left the roadway and came to rest on its side.

Fire crews were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer, Ludlow and Wellington.