Exhibitors announced for Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre ready for live return

Ludlow Medieval Fayre exhibitors

More than 100 stallholders are ready to sell their wares at ye olde Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre when it returns next weekend.

Now in its 23rd year, Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre draws thousands of people from the wider West Midlands region as well as from across the UK to the grounds of Ludlow Castle to enjoy live theatre, music, food and stalls in a style which recreates nicer parts of the middle ages.

The live show is back on Saturday November 27 and Sunday November 28 after a two-year covid-enforced absence. But the pandemic has left its mark this year, too, with the organisers introducing ticket sales in timed slots across the two days.

Local breweries, a hog roast stall, street food sellers, crepe makers and chilli shacks will be on hand to feed hungry fair goers this year.

For foodies looking for gifts for Christmas, there will be a range of products including handmade artisan chocolates, local apple juices, speciality cheeses, liqueurs and award-winning spirits.

Visitors on the hunt for present ideas can also snap up sculptures, handmade jewellery, and handmade clothes.

Tickets have been selling quickly, with passes for the earlier entry time slots on both days selling out as people book up to savour the entertainment in the run-up to Christmas.

Every ticket allows access during one of the designated arrival times. Tickets for the first four entry slots on Saturday and the first slot on Sunday have recently sold out.

After moving online last year due to covid-19, the family team at Dakin Events, the south Shropshire business which has staged the fair for more than two decades, have been pleased to see so many exhibitors sign up for 2021.

Mother and daughter team Prue and Abi Dakin are looking forward to visitors enjoying a stunning range of stalls after the two-year wait to resume the festivities.

Abi said: “With the Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre just days away, we are pleased to be able to confirm the full list of exhibitors who will all be playing their part in ensuring this popular event is worth the wait.

"The support of stallholders is a crucial part in the Fayre’s success and we cannot wait for the gates to open and visitors to return.”

She added: “We know from regular fair goers how much they enjoy kicking off their Christmas shopping and finding the perfect gift for those hard-to buy for people in their lives against the stunning backdrop of Ludlow Castle.

“Tickets should be booked ahead of the event to set times so we can spread visitors out throughout the day, cut down on crowding and queuing and to ensure our guests stay safe. We have tickets on offer for the popular evening slots on Saturday, as well as for daytime visit times on both days."

Prue added: “Ludlow Castle has been home to the fair since we began so we are looking forward to seeing it busy with people enjoying the immersive medieval experience which all our exhibitors, performers, musicians and partners come together to create.”

For 2021 the live entertainment includes the Tournament of Knights competition for warriors, including a Saturday evening fight with fire.

Other entertainment will include 10-foot puppet Brother Sid, storytelling duo BZ Ents, jesters James and Tomfool, plus shows by the popular storyteller Yarnsmith of Norwich.

There will be live medieval music performers from Baggshotte Waytes, music foursome Diablos in Musica and visitors can sing along with West Country carol singers The Quire.

The live demonstrations include Big Beynon's Blacksmithing, pottery demonstrations from Jim Newbolt of Trinity Court Pottery and armour making craft from Ludlow’s Chain Reaction.