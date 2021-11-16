South Shropshire horse charity on the right "tack" with shop opening

Hopton Rehab and Homing has opened a new shop at Millwood Farm in Little Hereford selling second hand tack and many other items which are not just horse related. In Picture: Tracy Cooper - one of the Founding Trustees.

Hopton Rehab and Homing's new shop at Millwood Farm, in Little Hereford, opened its doors on Saturday, November 13 for the sale of second hand tack and all kinds of bric-a-brac.

Hopton Rehab & Homing Centre (HRH) was established in Snitton, in July 2017 to help individuals who for one reason or another can no longer look after their horses and ponies.

Charity founding trustee Tracy Cooper has had a dream for the last five years to open the shop.

And the charity said on its Facebook page: "It might take us a while sometimes but we get there in the end!"

Before Saturday the shop was stocked up with former displat polyjumps and cards, and calendars donated by a talented local artist.

The shop will be opened 10am - 1pm on a Monday, 11am - 2pm on Wednesdays and 11am - 2pm on Saturdays.