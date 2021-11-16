Ludlow hairdressing apprentice Natalie knows how to get ahead

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 09/11/2021..Pic in Ludlow at Hair & Beauty Salon: Quintessential, of apprentice: Natalie Cooper 20, from Ludlow. She has won best apprentice in Hair & Beauty and best Apprentice overall award from Ludlow & Herefordshire College..

A Ludlow apprentice was so determined to see through her hairdresser training that she continued her course despite redundancy in last year's lockdown.

Town hair and beauty salon Quintessential stepped in to take Natalie Cooper into its fold and her new bosses were delighted to see the 20 year old scoop top awards at Herefordshire and Ludlow college.

Natalie, who lives in town won the titles of hairdressing apprentice of the year for her level two work, and double topped that with the overall apprentice of the year title 2020-2021.

"We weren't able to do much practical work during the year," said Natalie. "But I definitely wanted to qualify for my third and final year."

"I think the secret is to be honest with the client and to listen to want."

Natalie started her training in 2018 and was due to complete it last year, but the delay meant level two being extended to two years.

Natalie's supervisor at the nine-strong salon in Upper Galdeford could not be more pleased with her young charge's progress.

"She is brilliant, the clients love her," said Marie Andrews.

And salon owner Helen Turner, who has owned the business for 10 years, said: "I am committed to training staff, we are always looking out for new employees."