Pub to replace Pizza Express

How the new pub could look.

Up to 25 jobs are expected to be created following the conversion of the restaurant in Ludlow’s Castle Street, which closed last year.

The scheme will return the listed building to its historic use, having originally been known as the George Hotel, and will also take in part of the back storage area of the neighbouring M&Co premises.

The applicant, Oakman Inns and Restaurants, says the extra space is needed to provide a large enough dining area – capable of seating 130 people – to make the business viable.

Under the plans, a glazed link extension will be created to the rear along with an outdoor dining area, which will be able to accommodate a further 60 customers.

A report from Shropshire Council said: “The property falls within Ludlow Town Centre and has been vacant for a long period of time since the previous occupiers left.

“The proposal would provide a new use and additional social venue within the town, which would add to the level of choice available, encouraging further use of the town and its facilities by the local community and tourists alike.

“The change of use would only encompass the ground floor and as such the loss of the current use would not result in significant harm to the vitality or viability of Ludlow’s nearby town centre.

“It is also considered that the proposal would not represent over development of the properties, and it should be noted that 12 Castle Street was formerly a public house prior to being Pizza Express.

“The scheme seeks the re-use of a vacant ground floor, and the number of customers visiting the site will be restricted naturally by the size of the building and separate requirements to meet fire safety regulations.

“The re-use of the existing building as proposed would not result in an over development of the building. In principal therefore, it is considered the change of use is acceptable.”

The pub chain had applied to operate between 8am and midnight Sunday to Thursday, extending to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

However planning officers have decided closing time should be at 11pm Sunday to Thursday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, with the outside dining area not to be used after 11pm.

The report adds: “This would bring the closing time in line with other pubs within Ludlow (The Queens, The Compasses) and would also safeguard residential amenity from excessive noise.”

Both buildings are Grade II listed and lie within the town’s conservation area.

The applicant has pledged no changes will be made to their historic frontages, and says any harm “will be outweighed by the public benefits of the proposal”.