Ludlow's 'buzzing' for return of time-travel spectacular

Knights procession at Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fair. Picture: Ashleigh Cadet

Organisers of Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre have re-organised the way that they sell tickets in the light of covid and visitors won't be able to just turn up.

They are however keen to point out that there are still plenty of tickets and entry time slots available, particularly for the popular evening slots on Saturday, as well as daytime visits on both days.

Visitors to the event at the town's castle on November 27-28 have to book to visit during one of 13 designated arrival times across the weekend. Tickets for the first two entry slots have already sold out

Mother and daughter organising team Prue and Abi Dakin are looking forward to welcoming visitors back in person after an absence of two years.

Organiser Abi Dakin said: “There is a real buzz around Ludlow and among our entertainers and partners, who travel from across the UK just like our audience, as we get closer to returning after a two year gap.

"We know regular Fayre goers are joining us from the length and breadth of the country, with coach companies reporting high levels of interest from people who do not want to miss our live return.”

Prue said: “We cannot wait for the gates to open and to see people joining us again to enjoy the fair after such difficult times.”

This year's fair will be the 23rd medieval fair to be staged at Ludlow Castle and there will be more than 100 stalls selling unique Christmas presents and one-off treats.

The live programme for 2021 includes the Tournament of Knights, the competition for warriors using sword, mace and quarter-staff, culminating in a Saturday evening fight with fire.

Other spectacles include the re-enactment of the Battle of Agincourt which recalls the prowess of Welsh archers against the French during the famous victory using nothing but props and enthusiastic audience engagement.

The entertainers include midlands actor and musician Lucio Gray, historical costume expert The Medieval Tailor’s Assistant, Shropshire comedy troupe The Shrewsbury Mummers plus audience participation with What a Palaver.

More entertainment will be provided by 10-foot puppet Brother Sid, who walks among the crowd spreading blessings, storytelling duo BZ Ents, Hand to Mouth theatre, jesters James and Tomfool, plus circus skills workshop purveyor Kris Katchit. There will be solo shows by the Wise Woman of Worcester and popular storyteller Yarnsmith of Norwich.

The live medieval music performers include Baggshotte Waytes, who play period instruments including trumpets, skirling pipes and hurdy gurdys, music foursome Diablos in Musica and visitors can sing along with West Country carol singers The Quire, who will lead Fayre goers through a Saturday night audience participation performance.

This year’s live demonstrations include Big Beynon's Blacksmithing, highlighting the secrets of a medieval forge, pottery demonstrations from Jim Newbolt of Trinity Court Pottery and the craft of making armour from Ludlow couple Chain Reaction.