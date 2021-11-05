Award for arts centre renovation

The work on Ludlow's Assembly Rooms has scooped a major award

The work on Ludlow Assembly Rooms by Pave Aways Building Contractors, on behalf of Shropshire Council, scooped the 'Fit-out / Refurbishment' category in the West Midlands Property Awards in Birmingham.

The £3.5m contract included reinstating the original Castle Square entrance, redesigning the auditorium, creating a new box office, improvements to accessibility, a visitor information centre and café bar, modernisation of the mechanical and technical equipment, and installation of photo voltaic panels to generate electricity.

The work was predominantly funded by Shropshire Council, with grants also received from the European Regional Development Fund, Arts Council England, and Ludlow and District Community Association.

Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for communities, culture, leisure and tourism, and transport, said: “This was a complex project but we are absolutely thrilled with how it has transformed the cultural jewel of south Shropshire into a modern and impressive facility.