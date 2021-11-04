South Shropshire councillors set to mark the life of town stalwart

John Coxill, in his Sergeant at Arms regalia

Former Ludlow Town Council Sergeant at Arms and Mace Bearer, John Coxill was a well respected personality who represented the council at many civic occasions.

Mr Coxill died peacefully at home in January this year at the age of 77 but town council plans to formally present a plaque to the family were delayed due to the pandemic.

Members of Mr Coxill's family are due to receive the special plaque at a meeting of Ludlow Town Council on Monday (November 8).

Town clerk Gina Wilding said: "It was my pleasure to work with John for over 10 years. As Sergeant at Arms, John’s jovial and re-assuring presence guided many mayors in their civic role.

"The town council is delighted to remember him and pay tribute to his service in a presentation to this family."

Mr Coxill was married to Merle, had a daughter Sharon and was a grandfather of two.

He was also one of the giants of crown green bowls in Shropshire having served the county three times – in 1990, 1997 and 2014 – as a successful and popular president.

Monday's full council meeting will be held at The Methodist Church, Broad Street, Ludlow, from 7pm.