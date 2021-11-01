South Shropshire Cyclists set to bring pedal power to bear on COP26

The Butter Cross in Ludlow.

Pedal on COP is part of a series of rides taking place around the country, including in Scotland where a mass ride is set to happen during the high-profile climate change conference that is taking place in Glasgow.

"The ride will be fun, colourful and very slow!" said a spokesperson.

"We will ride as one group at the pace of the slowest with experienced lead and following riders to keep everyone together. Bells, hooters and banners are encouraged!"

The five mile bike ride around Ludlow is part of a campaign that is calling for more support from Government for cycling at COP26.

Cyclists will be gathering at Ludlow Rugby Club, in The Linney, at 10am before heading off in a roughly circular route around the south Shropshire town. Cyclists don't have to complete the whole route, they can join and leave whenever they wish.