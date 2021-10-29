Weekly health drop-in sessions for young people in Ludlow set to start next week

Ludlow Youth Centre. Pic: Google

Ludlow Young Health will be hosting two sessions, one being for those aged 10-17 from 4pm to 5pm and for the 18-25s from 5pm to 6pm.

The sessions, which start on Tuesday (Nov 2) will be held at Ludlow Youth Centre and staffed by qualified and experienced youth workers.

A spokesperson said: "The space will be friendly, warm and comfortable so that young people can relax and talk about issues and concerns that affect emotional health and wellbeing… and be listened to!"

Ludlow Young Health is a a partnership between Shropshire Youth Association and Hands Together Ludlow. They add that any information shared will be treated sensitively with confidence, but within safeguarding guidelines. Ludlow Young Health is not a counselling service.

Refreshments will also be available to help create a welcoming environment.