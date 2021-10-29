Flooding of property 'imminent' as river levels rise in south Shropshire

Flooding is imminent in the Ludlow and Church Stretton area following persistent heavy rain.

A flood alert has been issued
The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a flood alert this morning for the Upper Teme area, and says flooding is possible in Church Stretton and Ludlow at the River Teme, River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries upstream of Ludlow.

The agency is urging residents in the area to be prepared.

River gauges at the River Teme at Dutlas and at Knighton are reported to be above their normal range.

"We expect expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent the River Onny and River Corve and their tributaries," says the EA.

"Locations that may be affected include Church Stretton and Ludlow. Predicted peaks:- Onibury 1.6m to 1.8m this afternoon.

The Environment Agency expect river levels to remain high over the weekend and are closely monitoring the situation.

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/031WAF112

They advise people to avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and avoid contact with flood water.

Updates are expected at 2pm.

