Church tower lit up in memory of Howard

Howard Cheese, a former technician at Ludlow Museum, died aged 70 on October 17, 2020, at the town's community hospital.

Born in Greete, where he was a church warden for 20 years, he was well known for his love of all things mechanical and his VW Beetle collection. Four VW Beetles formed a part of a cortege on his final journey to Hereford Crematorium.