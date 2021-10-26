Church tower lit up in memory of Howard

Howard Cheese, a former technician at Ludlow Museum, died aged 70 on October 17, 2020, at the town's community hospital.
Born in Greete, where he was a church warden for 20 years, he was well known for his love of all things mechanical and his VW Beetle collection. Four VW Beetles formed a part of a cortege on his final journey to Hereford Crematorium.
The tower at St Laurence's Church in Ludlow was lit by the family of Mr Cheese to mark the interment of his ashes at St James's Church, Greete and remembering the huge contribution which Howard made to Ludlow and the surrounding area over so many years.