MP calls on people in South Shropshire to get their jab

Philip Dunne

Philip Dunne, the Tory MP for Ludlow, has warned about "pockets of very high covid rates in South Shropshire" and says it is important we take the right precautions to protect ourselves and our community, through the flu jab and covid booster jab.

Government statistics last week (October 19) showed 77 people had tested positive in Ludlow in the previous seven days, giving a rate of 702.7 per 100,000 people. That was well above the national average of 400 per 100,000.

Mr Dunne said: "Thanks to the 69,343 people in South Shropshire who have come forward to get their jabs, we’ve been able to open up the country and make progress back towards normal life.

“Over four million people across the country have already received a booster jab. It is vital that each and every one of us continues to play our part – to protect our loved ones and the NHS, and to stay ahead in the race against the virus, by taking up the offer of a vaccine.

“Through a renewed national effort to get jabbed against Covid and flu, building on the biggest flu programme in history, we can continue saving lives by building up our protection against the virus”.

Mr Dunne also says experts have warned there could a significant flu surge and continuing or rising Covid cases as the winter approaches.

The Government is pushing the biggest winter vaccine campaign ever for covid and flu, including in South Shropshire.

The multimedia campaign will run on broadcast and community radio and TV, as well as outdoor billboards in larger areas, to support the national vaccine drive.

The television advert asks people to “get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected”, and features Michelle, an NHS nurse, explaining the benefits of the flu jab and covid-19 booster vaccine.

The new television advert will be seen in primetime spots. Targeted digital channels will also carry the campaign adverts including social media platforms, digital radio and online video such as YouTube.

Some 69,343 people have already received a first dose in South Shropshire, and 65,241 have now received a second dose.

People will be invited for the booster jab when it’s their turn - if they have not been contacted within a week of reaching six months since their second jab they can call 119 or book online. Those who are eligible for a free flu vaccine can book an appointment through their GP surgery or local pharmacy.

This year will see the country’s biggest flu programme in history with 35 million people eligible for a free vaccine.

The country’s leading pharmacies have joined forces to encourage people to come forward and get their free flu vaccine and covid-19 booster jab when eligible. Alongside independent pharmacists, Boots, LloydsPharmacy and Asda – who together have 5,000 pharmacies across the UK – have backed the call for people to get vaccinated for the best possible protection this winter.