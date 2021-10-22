Book arts showcased in new event

Ludlow Fine Book Fair at the Clive Pavilion at Ludlow Racecourse on November 6 and 7 will showcase traditional bookmaking crafts. And somebody will be on hand offering advice and repair services for cherished but battered old titles which need some TLC.

A free event, it will be an opportunity to buy and commission fine letterpress printed books and leather-bound books, and to meet the craftspeople, as well as to shop for Christmas gifts, with over 40 stalls exhibiting goods and services.

It is being hosted by Ludlow Bookbinders in partnership with the Oxford Guild of Printers.

Lydia Unwin, spokeswoman for the event, said: "It will showcase the best in traditional artisan crafts and associated supplies.

"It brings together fine letterpress printers, leather bookbinders, book restoration services and craft suppliers.

"This will be an opportunity to buy traditional hand-bound books, fine letterpress editions and special titles from book dealers and regional publishers, and to meet leather bookbinders and printers.

"A representative from Made in Ludlow will be available to offer book restoration advice and to arrange a book repair service for treasured titles.

"For visitors looking for Christmas gifts there will be a range of artisan craft suppliers, artists selling their prints and cards, leather notebooks and photo albums, and more. Marbled papers will be on display and for sale, as well as handmade stationery."