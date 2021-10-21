Marketing starts for Ludlow housing development before it is finished

Ludlow Green

The first phase of Ludlow Green, a 20 minute walk from the town centre, is due to be finished by May 2022 with 25 properties designed with energy efficiency in mind.

Vanessa MacNee, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson Midlands, said: “We are excited to have launched Ludlow Green and this collection of homes from Crest Nicholson’s new range of house types.

"Not only are all of these properties detached and well designed for modern family life, with flexible living spaces, large bedrooms, and an abundance of green open space, but they will help homeowners lower their carbon emissions and energy costs.

"With such a beautiful countryside nearby to explore, and with so many local amenities, we are expecting a lot of interest in this development, so I could encourage potential purchasers to get in touch with our sales team to avoid disappointment.”

The company is marketing Ludlow as being a stone’s throw from the Shropshire Hills and its walking trails and cycling routes for exploring the Welsh Marches.

They also say Ludlow town centre is a renowned food and drinking hotspot, with a number of fine dining restaurants as well as delis, bistros and pubs.

While the first phase is due to be finished by May 2022 it is set to be complete in December 2024, featuring three, four and five bedroom homes.

Select properties will be available to purchase using Crest Nicholson’s Part Exchange and Smooth Move schemes.