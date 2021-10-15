Cancer support group will be wearing pink on Friday

Group photo with Kim Bebington

Ludlow Cancer Support Group will be taking part Breast Cancer Now’s fundraising ‘wear it pink’ day while being put through their paces by Tai Chi session led by instructor, Rose Jacks.

Talking of exercise, the group has also recently started monthly gentle exercise sessions with Kim Bebbington, of Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

And in more news from Ludlow Cancer Support Group, the group also recently heard from Ailie Hill, of Pricklebums, the local charity for the care and rehabilitation of sick, injured or orphaned wild hedgehogs.

Pricklebums needs around £17,000 a year to respond to the increasing needs of its ‘poorly’ hedgehogs, and LCSG donated £55 from its raffle takings.

LCSG's meetings take place in the Parish Room, St Peter’s Church, Henley Road, Ludlow, on the 2nd and 4th Fridays every month, except August.

Some meetings start at 10.15 with gentle exercises, others at 11.15 with a talk or demonstration.

Contact Rosemary Wood on rosemary.wood3@gmail.com, or phone on 01584 875438.