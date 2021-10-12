Opening date announced for record setting new energy efficient Ludlow supermarket

The site of the new supermarket in Rocks Green, Ludlow

The new 17,000 sq ft supermarket in Rocks Green will be the most energy-efficient supermarket of its size that Sainsbury's has ever opened, the business says.

Sainsbury's says it will use 30 per cent less energy than a similar-sized store would have three years ago.

The Ludlow supermarket will use only natural refrigerants and will not be reliant on fossil fuels.

It will also use ‘demand-controlled ventilation’, which reduces the amount of heating and electricity required to maintain the store’s temperature and airflow.

Also featured will be the latest technology in refrigeration, accessible electric vehicle charging points in the car park and even a Sainsbury’s signature bee hotel on the premises.

It forms part of the company's £1 billion investment to become a net zero carbon business by 2040 at the latest.

The new new supermarket is creating around 150 new jobs for local people. Sainsbury’s is continuing to recruit new store colleagues, and still encourages any local residents that are interested in opportunities at the new store to keep an eye on the roles available on its dedicated jobs website: www.sainsburys.jobs.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s property director said: “I’m very excited to be able to announce the opening of Sainsbury’s Ludlow for the residents of the town, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming customers through its doors for the first time on November 30.

"Our new supermarket will lead the way in sustainable development by featuring a wide range of measures that ensure it’s fighting fit for the future.”