Saddlesore mayor smashes his 100 miles target in charity bike ride

Robin Pote

Councillor Robin Pote, the first citizen of Ludlow, had originally wanted to ride for 50 miles over the course of a week but soon realised that was far too easy and he upped the target to a more challenging 100.

But on Friday (Sept 24) when all the miles were added up he'd actually completed 137.1, with more than 10 miles under his belt.

"I am increasingly aware of having been in the saddle for a long time!" he said.

And as the former teacher cruised back into town he did it in the knowledge that he'd made more than £600 for Ludlow Young Health.

The charity, supported by Hands Together Ludlow, will aim to support the mental health of young people aged between 10 and 25 who are finding life difficult at the moment, especially in the post-pandemic, climate-threatened world they now find themselves living in.

The aim of Ludlow Young Health is to continue to provide a mental health drop-in service for young people, their families and health professionals. The goal is to address loneliness and isolation, concerns about school, college or university work, and the breakdown in routine the pandemic has created.

Funding raised will support young people aged between 10-25 years, and will focus on a range of support to improve emotional health and wellbeing, as well as a mentoring programme.

The fundraising page is still open for donations https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin-pote?newPage=True%C2%A0