MP welcomes river report

dunne

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne has been campaigning for cleaning up Britain's crucial watercourses and has had ideas adopted to eliminate sewage pollution included by the Government in its Environment Bill.

Mr Dunne said: “I know that providing consistent, clear and approachable data on the health of our rivers has previously proved difficult to access.

"But if we are to finally make strides in cleaning up our rivers, it is important the public and policymakers have a clear picture of how sewage and pollution are affecting waterways across Britain."

The State of Our Rivers Report by the Rivers Trust, includes data, previously only used by water scientists and government departments, which has been transformed into a suite of interactive maps, bespoke infographics, and an animation, visualising the reality of river health for the whole of England. This means the public will have easy access to information about the health of local rivers in their area.

Parliament's environmental audit committee, chaired by Mr Dunne, is conducting an inquiry into water quality, and is taking evidence from water company chief executives next month.