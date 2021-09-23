Just days left to bid in Ludlow charity's auction

Ludlow Dog Day has been cancelled for two years in a row

Ludlow Dog Day hasn't been able to run for the last two years so the town's Rotary Club has stepped up with two online fundraisers to raise much-needed cash.

One of those events is a charity auction that is closing at 6pm on Sunday, September 26.

Among the many lots on offer is a day out at the races at Ludlow Race Course. All the lots have been generously donated by local traders and Rotarians.

There are more than 20 unusual auction lots from Glamping holidays to wine and portraits of your pet. It is being hosted by Brightwells https://www.brightwellslive.com/timedauctions/index/5191

The money is being raised for St Michaels Hospice, Hereford; Hope House Hospice for Children and Ludlow Rotary Cares.

Ludlow Rotary Cares awards grants of up to £500 to organisations in and around Ludlow.

Tickets for the prize draw are available on line and paper versions will be on sale soon. The draw itself will take place in December.

The 30-plus prizes range from £100 voucher for M&M Direct Vouchers for meals, wine, meat from local butchers and afternoon teas to craft beers and chocolates.

The site to visit is https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/ludlow-rotary-club-dog-day-prize-draw

Ludlow Rotary Club hopes to run the town's annual dog day again in 2022.

More details of Ludlow Dog Day are here: www.ludlowdogday.org.uk