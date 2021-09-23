Hospital cleaners 'get the recognition they deserve' with award win

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/09/21 .Hotel Services Domestic Staff at Ludlow Hospital celebrate after winning at the Shropcom People's Awards..Pictured front are Alison Skyrme(cor) and Kevin Dubberley with colleagues..

And their boss is keen to remind them how important their job is and how good they are at carrying out their vital infection control roles at Ludlow Community Hospital.

"They have 100 per cent been on the front line during covid," said Kerri Swinbourne, the hotel services and site manager at the community hospital in Gravel Hill. "But they sometimes say they feel like they are at the bottom of the pile. I've been reminding them how important they are."

And at the recent Shropshire Community Health Trust Staff Awards - otherwise known as the Shropcom People's Awards - they scooped the coveted team award. There are 18 in the team, mainly working part time hours to keep the wards clean, and some of them have been at the hospital for 30-40 years.

"Without their and all the other staff's work on infection control, infections would spread around the hospital. It is one of the reasons why covid rates have been low here - they're doing a fantastic job."

As for the team itself Kerri says they are great and have adapted to using full personal protective equipment.

"They've always done their best, even when challenged," said Kerri proudly.

Kerri had nominated them for the award and then contacted the Star because she was so pleased with their win and the recognition it would give the team.

"The domestic team play a crucial role working incredibly hard to deliver a cleaning service to the hospital," she said in her nomination.

"It is very clear to see the passion and dedication they have to fulfilling their role as a domestic assistant contributing to keep our hospital safe so that we can deliver safe and effective care to the patients."

They have responded to daily challenges, shown effective team work and always go above and beyond to make sure all tasks are completed even if it means staying after their shift has finished to undertake a deep clean which will enable a new patient to be admitted.

"Without this vital service the hospital would not be able to function and feel they don’t always realise how much of an important role they play towards the patients journey through hospital admission," she said.