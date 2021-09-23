Community group targets £30,000 to keep going following sewage flood and then covid

SOUTH COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 22/09/21 .After suffering a flood in 2019, Loudwater Studio, Ludlow, was rebuilt and reshaped, but unfortunately, 3 months after re-opening they were closed once again due to COVID through most of 2020. The studio are now appealing for Â£30,000, to keep them going..Pictured are manager Nikki Hook(right), Shropshire councillor Tracey Huffer, and fellow supporters of the studio..

Loudwater Community Arts in Ludlow was hit in 2019 when a flash flood overwhelmed local drains forcing foul water back up through the toilets and overflowing into the building.

"We were closed until January 2020, just in time for the lockdown in March," said Nikki Hook, the business development manager. "The board of the charity is being very supportive but they are not going to sustain us if it continues to haemorrhage money."

The studio was rebuilt and re-shaped following the flood to create what is there now, and activities have been slowly returning.

But activities at the centre on Burway Trading Estate, in Bromfield Road, are well short of normal and they need to be upped to regain lost momentum.

Two posts at the open access community arts studio, which is a part of the charity the Vision Homes Association, have already been made redundant.

And Nikki says they have suffered the equivalent of a "four year step back in time." Vision Homes Association

A crowdfunding campaign has been started and they hope that the community will once again rally round.

"After the flood the community was brilliant and helped to keep it going," said Nikki, who praised the help of Shropshire councillor Tracey Huffer.

The crowdfunding page adds: "The people of Ludlow have told us we are a great community asset that should not be lost, but we need your support to help that happen whilst we get on with the important business of using creativity for good and bringing positivity to people’s lives."

Nikki said that while the Vision Homes Association was set up to provide specialist support for adults who have visual impairment and disabilities, injuries and challenging behaviour, the resource is for the whole community.

There are group activities, such as community sewing and social crafting groups, with space available for people from across the region to use as a meeting space.

Nikki is also keen on hearing from anyone who can help with their fundraising efforts. You should call her on 01584 877272.

The crowd funding page is here https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/sustaining-loudwater?fbclid=IwAR0L02Fq0dEeyzmqrb5FIo3BYCukoADGhhXgV5TigcmqVZ3lWQlN471vrQM