Ludlow inn makes yet another top 50 list of gorgeous gastropubs

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A global travel website has named a Ludlow pub on its annual list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK.

The Charlton Arms in Ludlow

The Charlton Arms, which sits on the banks of the river Teme at Ludford Bridge, has been awarded 48th place on global travel site Big 7 Travel's hit parade of the best inns according to reader suggestions, online reviews as the website's editorial team. The list is now in its second year.

"This scenic pub sits right on the banks of the River Teme, with a family-friendly vibe and delicious food that makes it a must-visit destination," reads the citation on the company's website.

"Feast on a menu of modern British and pub classics, using local and seasonal ingredients. Think: Gressingham duck breast with a quail scotch egg, and peach trifle with candied almonds for dessert."

The pub is used to winning awards. Earlier this year it claimed 30th position in another list of nationally sublime gastropubs.

